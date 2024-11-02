Deepam-2 scheme aims at providing essential support to the needy: Collector

Tirupati: In line with its election promise of welfare and development, the State government has initiated Deepam-2 scheme, providing three free gas cylinders annually to eligible white ration cardholders. While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the programme in a festive atmosphere at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district, marking a significant welfare initiative aimed at improving the lives of economically disadvantaged families, the district level programme was held at Tada of Sullurpet constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, alongside MLA Nelavala Vijaya Sri, emphasised the government’s commitment to the welfare of citizens, stating that despite financial challenges, the government has prioritised implementing its flagship ‘Super Six’ promises. The Deepam-2 scheme, which forms part of this programme, is designed to provide essential support to families in need.

Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive one free gas cylinder every four months. After booking, the cost of the cylinder will be reimbursed directly to their accounts within 48 hours, ensuring a seamless and transparent process. Beneficiaries must register by March 31, 2025, to avail of the first cylinder, with subsequent booking windows opening in April and August next year.

The Collector also highlighted ongoing infrastructure initiatives, such as a new programme to improve road conditions across the state, with a goal to eliminate potholes on major roads by December. Additionally, he addressed local issues, including improving sand transportation permissions for personal use, enhancing amenities in rural areas, and accelerating developmental projects in schools and health facilities.

MLA Nelavala Vijaya Sri noted that the government remains committed to welfare and development, stating, “Through Deepam-2, we are ensuring affordable energy for every household while supporting women and families in our communities”. She also announced a fund allocation of Rs12 crore for developmental activities across six mandals in her constituency, with Rs11 lakh designated for Ramapuram village alone. The Collector and MLA personally distributed gas cylinders to eligible families in the Ramapuram village and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public welfare.

In Srikalahasti, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy distributed gas cylinders to eligible families. He expressed happiness saying that his father and former Minister took part in the inauguration of Deepam-1 scheme during his tenure while he got the opportunity to be part of Deepam – 2.