Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy blames Chandrababu Naidu for playing liquor politics

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy alleged that TDP Chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to play politics with liquor by encouraging his partymen to transport illicit liquor and throwing mud on the ruling party.



Naidu wants to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister and the government's liquor prohibition policy. Out of total liquor cases filed so far, 80 per cent belongs to TDP leaders only and a detailed report will be presented in the forthcoming Assembly session, he said.

Speaking to media at municipal corporation office here after the launch of YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme by the CM from his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister also said that the TDP was obstructing the house sites distribution to poor by bringing stay orders from the court as it was anti-poor party.

He also said that stern action would be taken on anyone, who involved in land grabbing in Tirupati irrespective of party or their stature.

He said the government would spend Rs 7.67 crore under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana Scheme in the district while the previous government had spent Rs 60.44 lakh. The intention was to reduce the maternal and infant mortality due to malnutrition in pregnancy. Under this scheme, 52,738 pregnant women, 1.28 lakh children between 7 months to 3-year-old and 74,000 children between 3-6 years age will get benefitted.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries of various categories will get ragi flour, jaggery, groundnut chikki, dry dates, sajja or jowar flour, multi grain atta, balamrutham, eggs, milk and hot cooked meals everyday comprising of rice, dal, leafy vegetable curry among other things. The items and quantities vary with the age group.

District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, Commissioner P S Girisha, Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, ICDS PD Uma Maheswari, CDPO Sudha Rani and other participated. The dignitaries have distributed YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Poshana Plus kits to the beneficiaries. Stalls were arranged at the Corporation office displaying the items in kits.