Develop Tirupati airport, JSP requests Union Minister

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party president of erstwhile Chittoor district Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad submitted a memorandum to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, seeking the Centre to take required steps to provide international flight service in Tirupati airport.

The Minister visited Tirumala on Friday.

In his representation, the JSP leader explained the need for introducing international flight service keeping in view the huge demand. He explained that number of people including students, employees, business people from Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore and Kadapa districts going abroad is increasing. At present, they have to go to Chennai/Hyderabad/Bangalore to go abroad, hence there is a great need to introduce international flights here.

This apart, more and more pilgrims from various States and also from foreign contries will visit Tirumala. Against this backdrop, the Centre should take steps to launch international flight service, which is long pending, Hariprasad explained. It will boost up Rayalaseema region development and also the State, he added.