Devotee numbers at Tirumala swell on weekends

Tirupati: With Covid cases remaining more or less static coupled with restoration of public transport facilities like buses and trains, the number of pilgrims offering prayers in Tirumala temple is swelling more so on weekends.



On Saturday, 23,809 pilgrims had darshan in Tirumala temple which is the highest in the last four months while 11,786 tonsured their heads. The Hunid income stood at Rs 1.86 core according to temple sources.

Though the issuance of free darshan tokens was suspended, the TTD authorities are issuing the other paid sevas (Arjitha sevas) tickets which the pilgrims have to book in advance online for darshan.

Sources said with the absence of free darshan tokens, the TTD allowed booking of more Arjitha sevas' tickets, increased Srivani trust tickets and also issuing more number of break-darshan tickets to cope with increasing numbers of pilgrims seeking darshan.

The free darshan tokens for darshan of common pilgrims which was suspended on April 12 due to the virulent second wave of Covid is yet to be resumed despite the Covid cases considerably declined.