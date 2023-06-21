  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Devotee rush continues in Tirumala, 17 compartments filled

Devotee rush continues in Tirumala, 17 compartments filled
x
Highlights

The rush of devotees continues today in Tirumala for tokenless Sarvadarshans.

The rush of devotees continues today in Tirumala for tokenless Sarvadarshans. The devotees are waiting in 17 compartments and it would take 10 hours to complete the darshans.

On Tuesday, 71,935 devotees visited Tirumala and paid their prayers and 31,831 offered their hair to the Lord Venkateswara.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple has received Rs. 4.11 crore through gifts from devotees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X