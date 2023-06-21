Devotee rush continues in Tirumala, 17 compartments filled

The rush of devotees continues today in Tirumala for tokenless Sarvadarshans. The devotees are waiting in 17 compartments and it would take 10 hours to complete the darshans.



On Tuesday, 71,935 devotees visited Tirumala and paid their prayers and 31,831 offered their hair to the Lord Venkateswara.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple has received Rs. 4.11 crore through gifts from devotees.