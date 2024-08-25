Devotee Turnout increased at Tirumala amid weekend, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

Live
Just In
Tirumala witnessed a surge in devotee attendance over the weekend, with all compartments in the Vaikuntham queue complex filled to capacity.
Tirumala witnessed a surge in devotee attendance over the weekend, with all compartments in the Vaikuntham queue complex filled to capacity. As a result, devotees without tokens are expected to wait up to 24 hours for Sarva Darshan.
In response to the increased footfall, the TTD has implemented comprehensive arrangements to ensure that all devotees can visit the Lord without facing any difficulties. As many as 79,521 devotees visited deit yesterday, with 40,152 of them offering hair. The revenue from the Srivari Hundi reached an impressive Rs 3.87 crore during the same period.
Earlier on Saturday, TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao convened a review meeting to discuss the upcoming Tirumala Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam, scheduled to take place from October 4th to 12th. Officials were instructed to ensure that devotees do not encounter any issues during the festivities.