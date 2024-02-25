Live
- Egypt denies breach of its airspace by Israeli military aircraft
- Double-engine govt fulfilled ERCP promise in just 1.5 months: Rajasthan CM
- AAP And Congress Forge Alliance For Lok Sabha Elections: Seat-Sharing Details Revealed
- Rains likely in Telangana today and tomorrow amid Surface Circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Electricity bonanza to 8 lakh poor families in Haryana
- Iranian designers showcase tradition and innovation
- Reconciliation is what the Partition Museum hopes to achieve: Kishwar Desai
- Register FIR against Haryana Home Minister for firing on farmers: Punjab Cong leader
- Haryana CM to flag off Gurugram Marathon on Sunday
- Eating whole dal good for climate
Just In
Devotees rush continues at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for darshans
Highlights
In a continuous flow of devotees to Tirumala, all compartments are fully occupied with queues forming outside for a glimpse of Srivari. Devotees with...
In a continuous flow of devotees to Tirumala, all compartments are fully occupied with queues forming outside for a glimpse of Srivari.
Devotees with scheduled time slots are waiting around 15 hours for darshan, while those without tickets are being accommodated within 18 hours. The devotion and dedication of the devotees is evident in the overwhelming turnout at the temple.
On Saturday, a total of 72,175 people visited Swami, with 29,543 offering hair. An impressive sum of Rs. 3.74 crores has been deposited in the hundi as gifts to the deity.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS