Devotees rush continues at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for darshans

In a continuous flow of devotees to Tirumala, all compartments are fully occupied with queues forming outside for a glimpse of Srivari.

Devotees with scheduled time slots are waiting around 15 hours for darshan, while those without tickets are being accommodated within 18 hours. The devotion and dedication of the devotees is evident in the overwhelming turnout at the temple.

On Saturday, a total of 72,175 people visited Swami, with 29,543 offering hair. An impressive sum of Rs. 3.74 crores has been deposited in the hundi as gifts to the deity.