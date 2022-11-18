Devotees rush for Sarvadarshans increased at Tirumala, to take 20 hours

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala from all over the country to visit Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Devotees are waiting for darshan in 23 compartments. TTD sources revealed that darshan will be completed in 20 hours.



It is learned that 65,062 devotees visited Tirumala on Thursday and 25,761 tonsured the heads. The TTD amassed Rs. 4.04 crore income in the form of gifts and offerings.

Srimad Sanyamindra Tirtha Swamiji, the president of Sri Kashinath Sansthan of Varanasi temple visited Tirumala who was welcomed by TTD EO Dharma Reddy as per temple customs.