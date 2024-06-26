Devotees rush increased at Tirumala, to take 16 hours for Sarvadarshans

The holy temple of Tirumala witnessed a massive crowd of devotees on Tuesday with many of them waiting in 16 compartments for the free Sarva Darshan. The waiting time is 16 hours Sarvadarshans while those with special entry tickets were able to get darshan of Swami within 4 hours.

In another section of the temple, devotees waited in 6 compartments for the time slot (SSD) darshan, with a waiting time of 5 hours to catch a glimpse of Swami. Despite the long queues and waiting times, the devotees remained patient and dedicated in their devotion to Swami.

Meanwhile, on Monday, as many as 71,824 people visiting Tirumala. Among them, 28,462 devotees offered hair as a form of worship. Additionally, a staggering amount of Rs.4.01 crores was amassed in the hundi as gifts to Swami.