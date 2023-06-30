Live
- Two charred to death after container rams into vehicle
- Details of Komaram Bheem Asifabad Integrated District Collectorate Complex
- Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 30-06-2023
- Anil Kumar Yadav slams Lokesh, challenges him to contest against him
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 30-06-2023
- Ex-cricketer Ambati Rayudu tours Guntur dist, likely to enter politics soon
- Hyderabad: Bride gives birth a day after marriage
- Srikakulam: Government eyes promotion of coastal tourism
- DM&HO interacts with locals of Saripalle
- IPS officer hailing from AP appointed as Kerala DGP
Devotees rush increased to Tirumala today amid weekend
The devotees' rush to Tirumala increased again on Friday as it is being the weekend and all the compartments in the Vaikunthaqueue complex were full. it is learned that it would take 24 hours to complete the tokenless Sarvadarshans.
On Thursday, 62,005 devotees visited Swami and paid their prayers with34,127 devotees offering theirhair to lord Venkateswara Swamy.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that thetemple had grossed an income of Rs 3.75 crore on Thursday.
