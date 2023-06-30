Devotees rush increased to Tirumala today amid weekend

The devotees' rush to Tirumala increased again on Friday as it is being the weekend and all the compartments in the Vaikunthaqueue complex were full. it is learned that it would take 24 hours to complete the tokenless Sarvadarshans.

On Thursday, 62,005 devotees visited Swami and paid their prayers with34,127 devotees offering theirhair to lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that thetemple had grossed an income of Rs 3.75 crore on Thursday.