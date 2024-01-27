Live
- 32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions
- Republic Day Celebrations held in Serilingampally under Jagdishwar Goud
- Congress condemns remarks against Sharmila
- YSRCP faces tough time in Gannavaram with Dutta’s exit
- Republic day celebrations held in Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel of Vikarabad district
- Sri Rama showed path to practice to be a good human being: Tridandi Chinajiyar Swami
- Complete your KYC verification for ration cards, deadline nearing
- Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Bingi Mashendra Rao is no more
- Don’t charge women for any fair; Bhatti tells Sajjanar
- 400 families loyal to YSRCP join TDP
Just In
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala amid weekend, to take 18 hours
The Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a constant flow of devotees, leading to overcrowding in the designated Qcomplex.
The Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a constant flow of devotees, leading to overcrowding in the designated Qcomplex. The queue for darshan (visit) has extended all the way up to the rock arch, indicating a large number of people waiting to have a glimpse of the deity.
On the preceding Friday, a staggering 71,664 individuals visited the temple to seek blessings from Swami (Lord Venkateswara). Additionally, 33,330 devotees offering hair.
The temple also received a substantial amount of offerings from the devotees. A sum of Rs.3.37 crores was deposited in the hundi.
For those holding time slot tickets, the wait time for darshan is approximately 5 hours. This allows them to have a quicker and more organized experience inside the temple. However, devotees without tickets have to wait for around 18 hours to get a chance to have darshan of Swami.