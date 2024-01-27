Devotees rush increases at Tirumala amid weekend, to take 18 hours

The Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a constant flow of devotees, leading to overcrowding in the designated Qcomplex. The queue for darshan (visit) has extended all the way up to the rock arch, indicating a large number of people waiting to have a glimpse of the deity.

On the preceding Friday, a staggering 71,664 individuals visited the temple to seek blessings from Swami (Lord Venkateswara). Additionally, 33,330 devotees offering hair.

The temple also received a substantial amount of offerings from the devotees. A sum of Rs.3.37 crores was deposited in the hundi.

For those holding time slot tickets, the wait time for darshan is approximately 5 hours. This allows them to have a quicker and more organized experience inside the temple. However, devotees without tickets have to wait for around 18 hours to get a chance to have darshan of Swami.