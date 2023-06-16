Devotees rush increases to Tirumala on Friday, to take 24 hours for darshans

The number of devotees in Tirumala has increased on Friday amid weekend leaving all the compartments in the queue complex filled completely. With the devotees rush, the officials expected that it would take 24 hours for completion of darshan.



On Thursday, 70,896 devotees visited Tirumala temple and paid their prayers. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the temple has amassed Rs. 4.07 crore in Thursday.



Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced the registration bof Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of September, 2023 will be released on June 19 to June 21 at 10 am.