Devotees rush normal at Tirumala, to take 6 hours for Sarvadarshans
The flow of devotees visiting Tirumala continues seems to be normal who are waiting for darshan in ten compartments. The Sarvadarshan, which is the general darshan, takes approximately six hours to complete.
On Tuesday, a total of 64,000 people visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Out of which, 26,000 people have offered hair, which is a form of voluntary donation or offering made to the deity.
Meanwhile, the temple has amassed Rs. 3.06 crore through Hundi from the devotees in the form of gifts.
As said earlier, Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of October Yesterday, while the ickets for Kalyanotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be released from July 21, 2023.
On the other hand, the Angapradakshana quota will be released on July 24, 2023, at 10 am.