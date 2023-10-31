Devotees rush reduced at Tirumala, to take three hours for Sarvadarshans

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) experienced a normal rush of devotees on Tuesday with people waiting in four compartments for Tokenless Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The visit to Swami takes approximately three hours, and the temple authorities have made arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience in the queue lines. Additionally, it was revealed by TTD officials that temple received an income of Rs. 3.34 crores in the hundi on Monday.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday unveiled the brochure for the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavaru Kartika Brahmotsams on Monday morning. Speaking at the event, he announced that the Kartika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Amma will take place from November 10 to 18. Activities such as seed planting on the 7th and Laksh Kumkuma Puja on the 9th are scheduled.

The Kartika Brahmotsavam will commence with the Dwajarohanam on the 10th, and on the 14th, the Goddess will give darshan to devotees on a Gajavahanam. The Panchami Theertha will be held on the 18th. Meanwhile, the Pushkarini of Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple is currently undergoing development with a budget of Rs. 9 crore rupees.