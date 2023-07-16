Devotees wait at 31 compartments in Tirumala, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) witnessed a large number of devotees visiting the temple. The queue lines for the Sarvadarshan of temple were filled with devotees, with 31 compartments being occupied. It is likely to take around 24 hours for devotees to have the Darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.



The temple authorities have made necessary arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience while waiting in the queue lines.

On Saturday, a total of 87,171 devotees visited temple and offered their prayers while 38,273 devotees offered the hair to deity. The officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam also disclosed that the hundi income for the day amounted to Rs. 3.68 crores.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced that it would start the electronic dip registrations for Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of October on July 18 at 10 am. Devotees are advised to book tickets from TTD official website offered at the Tirumala temple.

TTD also announced that it would release the Arjitha Seva tickets quota for the services like Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra Deepalankarana seva for the month of October on July 21 followed by release of Angaprasakshina tokens for the month of October on July 24.