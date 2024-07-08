Digital payments only to be accepted at sand stock points

Tirupati: The new sand policy will be coming into force in the district from Monday. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar directed the officials to fix the nominal price for sand and make available the sand in a transparent manner.

The price of sand was decided as per the directions of the government. There are four stock points in the district and the price will vary between one stock point

to another. He said that the price of sand has been fixed as Rs 200 for one metric tonne at the two stock points near Subba Naidu Kandriga of Nagalapuram mandal and AK Beedu stock point in Pichatur. At Mamillapadu stock point of Doravari Satram mandal in Sullurpet division, sand price has been fixed at Rs 465 per metric tonne while it will be Rs 590 per metric tonne at Mogallagunta stock point in Venkatagiri mandal of Gudur division.

Dr Venkateswar said that each one can get only 20 metric tonnes per day on producing their Aadhaar card and it can be taken between 6 am and 6 pm. Machinery should not be used for sand mining at any cost. Police and revenue staff should guard the stock points during the night time. CC cameras should be installed at entry and exit points of stock points.

He further stated that to get sand, consumers should visit ‘mines.ao.gov.in/sand’ in google search and enter ‘Sand stock yard’ where they need to choose Tirupati district. They will get the sand stocks at the stock points. They should go to the stock point concerned and provide Aadhaar card and other credentials to the staff there and pay the required amount through digital payment system and get the sand.

For any grievances, one may dial toll free number 1800-425-6035 or 0877 2299077 or send their complaints to dmgotirupatisandcomplaints@myyahoo.com.