Dollar Seshadri's funeral to be held today in Tirupati, CJI NV Ramana to pay tributes

It is known that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam OSD Dollar ‌ Seshadri who went to Visakhapatnam to participate in the Karthika Deepotsavam program on Monday has breathed his last before being rushed to the hospital due to a heart attack in the morning. Meanwhile, the funeral of the deceased Seshadri is scheduled for today in Tirupati.



Against this backdrop, Seshadri's body was embalmed at KGH and shifted to Tirupati by road. The body will be kept at Sarojini Devi Layout in Tirupati for people to visit till noon on Tuesday.

Later, the funeral services will be held at Govindadham. TTD was informed that Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana and several priests would be present at the funeral.

Dollar Seshadri has been in the service of TTD since 1978 as OSD. Seshadri's services have become mandatory even after he retired in 2007. He remained in the service of the Lord Venkateswara till the last moment of his death.