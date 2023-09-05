Live
Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
Tirupati: Dr Chandi Kumari, Professor in the department of applied microbiology, SPMVV, was awarded Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award...
Tirupati: Dr Chandi Kumari, Professor in the department of applied microbiology, SPMVV, was awarded Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award 2023 from Society for Learning Technology (SOLETE). The award was presented to her by Prof K Rama Mohan Rao, Vice Chairman, APSCHE in Vijayawada on Sunday. It was in recognition for her teaching excellence and innovations in the discipline of science especially for her outstanding achievements in research in the field of microbiology during the last two decades.
