Dy Mayor shows rare gesture, washes feet of women workers

In a rare gesture, Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy washed the feet of the municipal women labourers as a token of respect as part of the Women's week celebrations organised by the Basava Taraka Mahila Samkhya on Friday.





At a simple function held in the 4th division (Korlagunta), he paid respect to women workers, who were responsible for sanitation and cleanliness in the city and also presented sarees to them. Also, a Rs 10,000 cheque was provided to a worker, whose husband had died.





Speaking on this occasion, he said that for the sanitary workers, the pilgrim city will not be so clean. Town Bank Chairman Ketam Jayachandra Reddy, Corporators Pulluru Amarnath Reddy, Muniramireddy, Dudhi Kumari, Co-option members R Sridevi, Town Bank director Jyoti Prakash and Pulikanti Gopinath Reddy were present.