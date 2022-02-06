Ekanta Ratha Saptami at Tirumala on February 8

Tirumala: In view of continuing Covid-19 restrictions, the annual Ratha Saptami fete, which is observed every year on the auspicious occasion of Surya Jayanti, will be conducted by TTD in Ekantam, with no pilgrim participation this year on February 8.

This was for the first time in the recent history of famed Tirumala, the religious celebration Ratha Saptami, also known as 'mini-Brahmotsavam' as the processional deity will be taken in a procession atop seven vahanams, will be confined to within the shrine i.e. Ekantham.

The Sapta Vahana Seva will commence with Suryaprabha Vahanam at Kalyanotsava Mandapam in the shrine, followed by Chinna Sesha Vahanam, Garuda Vahanam and Hanumantha Vahanam in the first half of the day.

Chakra Snanam will be performed in Ranganayakula Mandapam, also inside the temple, between 2 pm and 3 pm. The second half of the day witnesses Kalpavriksha Vahanam, Sarvabhupala Vahanam and concludes with Chandraprabha Vahanam in the night.

It may be noted that last year, with pandemic being abated, TTD was able to conduct the annual Ratha Saptami with pomp and gaiety with the vahana sevas conducted in the four mada streets attracting huge gathering of pilgrims but this time the devotees, who expected the fete will be a public religious ceremony, were disappointed as they cannot participate in the various events but only view them on television screens.

TTD made arrangements for the live telecast of the day-long events through its devotional satellite channel SVBC for the sake of devotees worldwide. TTD has cancelled all virtual arjitha sevas, including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on the day following this special fete.