Elaborate arrangements for Ratha Saptami at Tirumala

Tirumala: The TTD is making elaborate arrangements for Ratha Saptami which will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Every year on the seventh day in the month of Magha, Sri Malayappa Swamy blesses the devotees in a procession on seven different carriers from morning to evening.

German sheds have been set up in the galleries of the four Mada streets so that the devotees who come to watch the Vahanams do not suffer from the unfavourable weather conditions.

Food counters have been set up in the galleries to continuously provide food and drinking water to the devotees.

Here the devotees are offered tea, coffee, milk, buttermilk, fresh water, sambar rice, curd rice, pulihora and pongali.

LED screens are being installed to display Vahana Sevas at different places at Tirumala where pilgrim congregation is more.

Already the streets of the temple have been beautified with the colourful Rangolis. White coolant paint is also applied.

TTD vigilance and security personnel, police, SPF personnel and NCC cadets will serve the devotees without any security problems.

Senior officials have been assigned duties to monitor the facilities being provided to the devotees at the galleries of four Mada streets.

As many as 2,500 Srivari Sevaks have been deployed to offer services to the pilgrims.