Elaborate security arrangements made for Vaikunta Ekadasi: SP Subba Rayudu

Tirupati: Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Tirumala, expecting heavy rush of devotees to Tirumala on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi.Tirupati district SP L Subba Rayudu on Thursday inspected the arrangements of queue lines and parking places. He discussed over crowd and traffic management with senior police officials.

The SP informed that only those, who have darshan tickets, will be allowed to go to Tirumala and requested the devotees to proceed to Tirumala as per darshan timings allotted to them. He directed the police officials to coordinate with various TTD departments including vigilance for smooth flow of vehicles on ghat roads and also in Tirupati down the hills. He told them to take required steps to avoid traffic congestion. Subba Rayudu appealed to devotees to cooperate with the police department to have hassle-free darshan on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi days.