Ensure all eligible get benefits of welfare schemes: Civic chief D Haritha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner D Haritha directed the ward secretaries to ensure that all the eligible poor should get the benefits of government welfare schemes.

The secretariat staff should explain that the government was implementing welfare schemes for the upliftment of poor, she said.

The Commissioner along with the corporator Amarnath Reddy on Thursday inspected the ward secretariats 1 & 2 in 5th division in the city. During inspection she checked the records, attendance register and interacted with the ward staff on their daily functioning.

In this connection, the Commissioner wanted the staff to behave politely with people coming to the secretariat to get solution to their problems and also the volunteers to play a proactive role in identifying the problems in the area and take to concerned officials to resolve them.

The staff should also keep their premises clean and should lend support to the sanitary staff in the collection of user charges and also effective implementation of segregation of waste into dry and wet at the source level (houses). They should educate the residents to separate waste into two categories and hand it to the health staff coming to the houses daily for collecting the household waste.

Corporator Amarnath Reddy brought to the notice of the Commissioner over sanctioning of aadhar centre to his division and requested her to construct a room for setting up the centre on the ward secretariat premises. The Commissioner assured to consider his request. Meanwhile Mayor Dr R Sirisha said that laying of CC road will be taken up in SKD Nagar in 12th division as the existing road was damaged causing severe inconvenience to people.

Following the complaints from the residents of SKD Nagar, she along with divisional engineer Sanjay Kumar and ward staff inspected the locality on Thursday.

Mayor Dr Sirisha said that the CC road will be taken up at the cost of Rs 20.50 lakh and directed the corporation staff to complete the road as soon as possible.