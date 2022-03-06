Ensure completion of children's hospital works in 18 months: EO K S Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has instructed the TTD engineering officials to ensure completion of construction works of the Children's super specialty hospital in 18 months. Addressing a review meeting with engineering officials at Sri

Padmavati Rest House here on Saturday, the EO directed JEO Veerabrahmam to set up a committee of experts to speed up hospital construction works and also for purchase of latest medical equipment in consultation with management of other private hospitals and seek their expert advice. Among others, he also directed the officials to install new fans in Tirumala cottage, replacing the old ones, new lifts at Asta Vinayaka Rest House, organise modular switch boards at Kausthubham Rest House

and a 750 KVA DG set up to provide non-stop power at Tirumala.

He also instructed to electrify Bata Gangammagudi temple and marketing godown in Tirumala, underground cables near Sri Padmavati rest house area, cables tray to secure all cables installed in Vaikuntam queue complex 1&2, new pipeline near Gogarbham dam, stand by motors and pumps near drain water cleaning plant, and also to complete construction works of Karnataka Choultry by December.

The EO also discussed the land acquired by the National Highways near SV Dairy farm in Tirupati. Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, Financial Advisor and Chief

Accounts Officer O Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Law Officer Reddappa Reddy, DFO Srinivasulu Reddy and Estate Officer Mallikarjuna were present.