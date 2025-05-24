Ensure quality food in Anna Canteens’

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with engineering and town planning officials inspected development and sanitation works in Thimminaidupalem in the city on Friday. She directed the officials to prepare plans for the construction of CC roads and also speed up pending development works in Thimminaidupalem.

Later she inspected Anna Canteens located near ESI hospital, SVIMS circle, MR Palli and Balaji Colony. She tasted the food being provided to the poor. She also interacted with the people, who were eating food in the canteen. She stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and ensure quality food in the canteens.

SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ACP Murthy, DE Ramana, Silpa were also present.