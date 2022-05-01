Ensure success of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit: Collector Venkata Ramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy on Saturday urged the officials to make efforts to ensure success of the Chief Minister's visit to the city on May 5.

The Collector held a review meeting with officials of various departments at his chamber at the Collectorate here on Saturday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in various development activities including laying foundation stone for TTD's paediatric hospital, inauguration of Tata Cancer Hospital at Alipiri and later he will participate at a public meeting at SV University auditorium on 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scheme.

Assigning responsibilities to various departments, he said Srikalahasti RDO Haritha will coordinate at airport, R and B officials should take care of erecting hoardings on highways, Municipal Corporation will take care of arranging bio-toilets, sanitation and greenery at all places during the Chief Minister's visit. District transport officer Seetharami Reddy will look into the arrangement of vehicles for the Chief Minister's convoy etc., He asked the officials to be well prepared to perform their responsibilities without giving scope for even a single mistake.

He also directed the welfare department officials to erect stalls regarding 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' at the public meeting venue and sought the electricity department to be ready with standby generators to avoid interruption at the meeting due to power disruption.

The Collector also directed the police department to provide foolproof security at all the places during the Chief Minister's visit.

DRO Srinivasa Rao, Tirupati RDO Kanaka Narasareddy, Srikalahasti RDO Haritha and other officials were present.