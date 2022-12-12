Ensure transparency in enumeration of crop & property loss: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Minister for Environment, Energy, Forests and Mining Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy asked district officials to prepare estimates of crop and property losses in a transparent and correct manner.

Addressing the Collectors of Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts through a video-conference from Anantapur on Sunday, the Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reviewing with the officials on the cyclone impact from time to time. Minister Ushasri Charan and, Chittoor MP N Reddeppa were also present at the conference.

Complimenting the officials for extending services during the cyclone with caution, he asked them to take up measures to provide help for those at the rehabilitation centres and those whose houses were damaged. Tirupati District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy explained to the Minister that the district has recorded the highest rainfall on December 9 and 10. Out of total 34 mandals, 10 mandals recorded more than 200 mm rainfall while 20 mandals received more than 150 mm rainfall. Though the rains have receded since Saturday, the causeways in the three divisions were overflowing. So far, no loss of human life was reported from anywhere in the district and the estimates of property and crop loss will be prepared by the revenue and other departments from Monday. So far, seven bulls, cows and seven sheep and goats were killed.

So far relief camps have been set up at four places in Balayapalli, Renigunta, Tada and Tirupati to which 571 people were safely shifted. They were being provided with food and water and their needs were being taken care of. Instructions were given to the municipal corporation authorities and DPO to look after the sanitation to prevent the spread of any communicable diseases.

Farmers suffered loss to agriculture, horticulture and sericulture crops and the detailed estimates will be prepared and sent to the government. The damages to 33 kv and 11 kv transformers and poll damages were attended and restored. Those who were shifted to rehabilitation centres will be paid Rs 1,000 while they return to their homes.

Joint Collector DK Balaji, DRO M Srinivasa Rao, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, APSPDCL CMD Santhosh Rao and other officials attended the video conference.