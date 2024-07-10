EO focuses on modernisation of Annaprasadam wing

Tirumala: Renowned chefs and culinary experts across South India suggested to the TTD to go for modernisation of Annaprasadam for offering tasty and hygienic food to pilgrim devotees.

As a part of departmental review meeting, TTD EO Syamala Rao held a review meeting on Annaprasadam - kitchen modernisation and other issues along with TTD JEO Veerabrahmam and chefs of South India Association at the conference hall at Gokulam Rest House at Tirumala.

The EO invited suggestions and observations from the renowned chefs who formed a committee to improve the quality and taste of Annaprasadam being served to devotees at Tirumala.

All the chefs and culinary experts shared their views with the EO as they have visited the MTVAC earlier and observed cooking, serving, storing, cleaning and related activities. Appreciating the taste of the food being served to devotees as part of Annaprasadam at Tirumala, the food experts made certain suggestions which include a study of gap analysis, preparing SoPs in every area of activity, enhancing professionalism by training the serving staff, provision of in-house lab to check the quality of ingredients as hygiene process starts from food materials, implementing proper waste management system in a sustainable way, frequent cleaning and painting to be done, mechanisation of equipment to prepare tasty food in a speedy manner, food analyst to test for every three months and many more. Welcoming their suggestions, the EO said the department will come out with a concrete plan on their requirements and another round of meeting will be held in this regard.

Deputy EO Rajendra, special catering officer S Sastry, members of the experts committee including Vijay Vikram Cotah, CEO GRT Group of hotels, renowned chef Dr Damodaran, president - South India Chefs Association, chef Thirulogachander, HEAD, Indian Culinary Institute – Tirupati, chef Sheetharam Prasad, corporate executive chef, GRT Hotels & Resorts, chef Manohar, Deepak Kitchen Consultants and designer Rithesh Chowdry were also present. Later the EO also reviewed on day-wise darshan format, SRIVANI and others with CVSO Narasimha Kishore, GM (Transport) Sesha Reddy, temple Dy EO Lokanatham and

other officers.