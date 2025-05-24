EO inspects Chakra Theertham

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao visited the Sila Toranam and Chakra Teertham in Tirumala, during his surprise inspection, on Friday. He checked parking, cleanliness, shops and the darshan system in the two areas.

The EO also observed the engraved images of Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar, Narasimha Swamy, Anjaneya Swamy and the presence Sri Shiva located in the hillock atop the Chakra Theertham.

He then instructed the officers concerned to improve cleanliness and hygiene in the premises.

Dy EO Health Soman Narayana, Health Officer Madhusudhan, TTD forest department staff, and others were also present.