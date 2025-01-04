EO reviews arrangements with HoDs

Tirumala: TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and other heads of department (HoD) reviewed in length over the arrangements on Vaikunta Eka-dasi which is less than a week to go.

The review meeting was held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday evening where in JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam and CVSO Sreedhar also participated.

Other major subjects like issuance of SSD tokens in Tirupati and Tirumala, related civil and security arrangements, temple rituals, Darshan Matrix, accommodation, parking facilities, traffic management, Annaprasadam and others have been discussed in length.

The meeting also focused on providing hassle free traffic management by earmarking various parking areas for the ease of the multitude of visiting pilgrims during the ensuing Vaikunta Ekadasi Dwara Darshan.

A comprehensive master document was also designed and presented as a PPT which acts as a reference for current and future years.

Experts from Mysore who did electrical illumination for the famous Mysore Dasara event will be doing electrical illumination during Vaikunta Ekadasi this year.

Similarly, vibrant floral decorations will be carried out with unique mythological characters.

Chief engineer Satyanarayana, GM IT Sesha Reddy and other officials were also present.