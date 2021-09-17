Ex-officio member, special invitee take oath in Tirumala

Tirumala: With the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, I have got a second-time opportunity to serve as Special Invitee of TTD Trust Board, said Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy. Reddy was administered oath as Special Invitee of TTD Board on



Thursday in Srivari temple at 11:30 am by TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy. After darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he was given Vedasirvachanam and presented with Theertha Prasadams. Later speaking to media persons outside Tirumala temple, Reddy said earlier also, the TTD Board under the Chairmanship of Y V Subba Reddy did execute a lot of spiritual, devotional and pilgrim welfare

activities. "We will continue our efforts to serve the pilgrims with more enthusiasm. I whole-heartedly thank our beloved Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving me yet another opportunity to serve the devotees to my best possible abilities," he added. Earlier, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman andChandragiri Legislator Dr C Bhaskar Reddy took oath as Ex-officio member of TTD Trust Board in Srivari temple at 10:30am.