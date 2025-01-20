Excitement at its peak at Flamingo festival

Tirupati: The second day of the prestigious Flamingo Festival 2025, organised by the Andhra Pradesh State government, was marked by grand celebrations and enthusiastic participation at the Government Junior College Grounds in Sullurpeta. Tourists, students, locals and youth thronged the illuminated venue, creating an electrifying atmosphere filled with joy and excitement.

The festival grounds hosted numerous stalls set up by various government departments and organisations. These showcased the state’s rich tourism heritage, environmental initiatives and welfare schemes. The Tourism Department’s stall highlighted the uniqueness of Andhra Pradesh’s tourist destinations, while the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments educated visitors on natural farming techniques, high-yield cultivation and fruit orchard management. Livestock-related income opportunities were also discussed. The Women and Child Welfare Department demonstrated the government’s nutritional kits for pregnant women and children, providing insights into essential care during pregnancy. The Forest Department emphasised the importance of conserving forests and wildlife through interactive displays. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota, set up a captivating stall explaining satellite launches and the mechanics of satellite manufacturing, which garnered significant interest from students.

Sri City’s stall highlighted its industrial ecosystem, featuring 220 companies from 30 countries employing over 65,000 people, 52 per cent of whom are women. Meanwhile, bank representatives at their stalls provided information on government schemes and loans for farmers, as well as general banking services. At the Venus Health Scheme stall, visitors availed free health checkups for conditions like blood pressure and diabetes, with free medicines provided where necessary.

The grounds also catered to children, with colourful rides, toys and games that kept them delighted. By evening, the venue transformed into a hub of cultural festivities, with mimicry artists, singers, and performers captivating audiences with traditional, humorous and musical programmes.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Nellore Collector O Anand, Sullurpeta MLA Nelevala Vijaya Sri, Venkatagiri MLA K Ramakrishna, Gudur MLA P Sunil Kumar and Sullurpeta Municipal Chairman Srimanth Reddy, former MLC V Narayana Reddy addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the collective efforts of public representatives and officials. They encouraged everyone to explore the region’s natural and cultural treasures.