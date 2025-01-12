Expedite Jal Jeevan Mission projects: Lanka Dinakar

Tirupati: Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the 20-point programme, conducted a comprehensive review of the implementation of Central government schemes and projects in Tirupati district on Saturday. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and other officials also attended the meeting, which focused on enhancing infrastructure for pilgrims and tourists visiting Tirumala and advancing Tirupati as a smart city.

The review encompassed several critical areas, including the implementation progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission aimed at providing safe drinking water to every household, the effective use of funds under the AMRUT scheme, and the objectives of AMRUT 2.0.

The Chairman also scrutinised the status of rural road development under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, food distribution under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and the execution of housing schemes under PMAY.

Addressing gaps in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Dinakar noted that only Rs 80 crore of the allocated Rs 194 crore for material components had been utilised. He instructed officials to plan the expenditure more effectively to avoid fund lapses and demanded an explanation for misappropriations in the last five years. Emphasizing long-term water security under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he directed officials to expedite projects with clear plans, ensuring proper utilization of resources to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goals.

With a focus on modernising services, the Chairman underscored the importance of leveraging deep technology and artificial intelligence to streamline operations in Tirupati, particularly in ticketing and queue management for pilgrims. He called for an end to physical queues by enhancing online services.

The meeting also touched on irregularities, such as the alleged mismanagement of hundreds of crores in TDR bonds and unauthorised land occupations in areas like Koramenugunta and Pulavani Gunta. Dinakar sought detailed reports and instructed strict adherence to court orders.

Chairman Dinakar urged officials to work transparently and efficiently, ensuring that Tirupati emerges as a model district in governance, development and pilgrim services.