Eyes in the Sky: Nellore police deploy drones to combat crime

Nellore: As part of the initiative to prevent anti-social activities, the police administration has brought the entire city under the shadow of drone cameras, first of its kind in the district.

According to sources, this concept has been implemented as a pilot project in Nellore city and later it will be extended to all major towns in the district.

SP G Krishnakanth, who was responsible for alerting public over cyber frauds through various procedures, is now going ahead with this innovative concept for identifying crime scene like open drinking, gambling, highway robberies, road accidents, eve teasing, chain snatchings, ganja and red sanders smuggling etc.

The police have proposed to monitor the situation through drone camera operations connected to Command Control Room (CCR) installed at District Police Office. Drone cameras are planned to operate over old buildings under dilapidated conditions, gardens, isolated areas, riverbed areas, outskirts, where there are possibilities for anti-social activities to take place.

Under this concept, police have arrested 12 persons playing rummy by conducting flash rides, recovered ganja and arresting two suspects, and a few people drinking in open places, so far. A police officer, on the condition of anonymity, told The Hans India that this unique concept not only eased the burden on police to locate crime scenes at once, but also helps to arrest the culprits by rushing to the scene of offense immediately. This method can access even minute incidents related to the crimes with pictures.

He opined that despite setting CCTV cameras and implementing Locked House Monitoring System, bringing Nellore city under the shadow of Drone Prone Area would yields fruitful results.