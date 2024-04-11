Live
- Congress plays diversionary tactics to divert attention from real issues: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Bengal CEO finalises force deployment for first phase of LS polls on April 19
- DMDK, turns into another Dravidian political party with dynastic leanings
- Shashi Tharoor Challenges BJP's Southern Agenda, Calls It "Propaganda Mill"
- Akali Dal files complaint against Punjab CM, Sanjay Singh for poll code violation
- CBI Introduces Reporting Mechanism For Sandeshkhali Villagers Amid High Court Directive
- BJP Initiates Major Political Drive In Sikkim Ahead Of Assembly And Lok Sabha Polls
- Regional carrier FLY91 to operate 4 flights a week from Goa to Agatti in Lakshadweep
- All communities support Congress: DCM DK Shivakumar
- 11 racewalkers to represent India in various categories at Race Walking Team Championships
Just In
Fake IAS Officer arrested
Highlights
Tirumala police on Thursday arrested a fake IAS officer who try to avain vip break Dharshan posing has a Government joint secretary.
Tirumala: Tirumala police on Thursday arrested a fake IAS officer who try to avain vip break posing has a Government joint secretary.
Narasimha Murthy when to Additional Executive officers office and submitted on application along with certificates copys working with a Government joint secretary to get vip break Dharshan.
Tha staff at the office who grew suspicion informed they vigilanced department. The vigilance officer enquired about the credential of Murthy who submitted certificate copies.
On verification the vigilance found the copys of certificates were fake and in formed the police. police took him to custody for further investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS