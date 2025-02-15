Farmer registry for Unique ID No. begins

Tirupati: Tirupati district, along with other regions across the State, has begun implementing Farmer Registry process as part of a nationwide initiative that commenced on February 10.

Similar to Aadhaar system, which provides a unique identification number for every citizen, the Central government has introduced an 11-digit Unique Code (UC) for farmers. This initiative is a crucial step toward the complete digitisation of the agricultural sector.

In the first phase, the government aims to issue unique identification numbers to five crore landowners across the country.

Currently, Farmer Registry is being implemented exclusively for land-owners, starting with beneficiaries of PM-Kisan scheme, followed by other landowners. Enrollment in the registry is mandatory for land-owners to access various Central and State government schemes. Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that the registration process is facilitated through the dedicated AP Farmer Registry Sys-tem (APFRS) website.

This platform is integrated with land-related portals such as Webland and Giribhoomi. Farmers must log in to APFRS website using their Aadhaar number, verify their identity via an OTP sent to their registered mobile number, and upon authentication, land details will be displayed automatically. They then select the relevant survey num-bers, submit the application, enter a final OTP, and receive an 11-digit Farmer Registry Number via SMS.

The unique Farmer Registry Number is designed to streamline access to various government schemes, including subsidies, loans, and crop insurance. It will also be integrated with digital platforms such as the Unified Land API, Aadhaar 5 Best Authentication, and PM-Kisan Digi-tal Agriculture.

Through this system, farmers can easily access financial services via the Kisan Credit Card, avail benefits under the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, and instantly check loan eligibility, outstanding debts, and government scheme credits from anywhere in the country.

The District Collector has urged all farmers to complete their registration by February 25 to maximise the benefits of this initiative.