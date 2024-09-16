Free medical camp held for scribes

Tirupati: A free medical camp was conducted by the Press Club committee for journalists and their family members, with the help of DBR & SK Hospital at the Press Club here on Sunday.

DBR & SK Hospital doctors provided treatment to more than 250 scribes and their family members and medicines were given free of cost. General medicine Dr Tulasi Ram, Medical Oncology Dr Venkatesh, Neurosurgeon Dr Yugandhar, Cardiologist Dr Praveen and Dentist Dr Swapna and others participated in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, DBR & SK Hospital Medical Director Dr Madhu Krishna Reddy said that journalists, who will be busy with their work, should not ignore their health. He suggested them to undergo medical check-up from time to time and it is a must to undergo basic tests like sugar, BP, blood, PFT, ECG etc as they will be working under high stress.

Press Club vice-president Balachandra said free medical camps will be organised in Press Club premises for the welfare of journalists and sought every media person and their family members to utilise the opportunity.

Press Club treasurer Srikanth, EC members Vara Prasad Rao, senior journalists were present.