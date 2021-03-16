Fresh covid cases scare students to leave Veda Patasala in Tirupati

Tirupati: The relapse of Covid cases in TTD Veda patasala scaring the students leave the Vedic institute.

Ten cases including four teachers and six students found Corona positive on Monday taking the total number of cases in TTD Veda patasala to 67.

Last week as many as 57 including a teacher and 56 students were admitted to SVIMS for treatment after they found positive in the rapid test conducted in TTD hospital in Tirumala.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and senior officials inspected Veda patasala at Dharmagiri in Tirumala and also the students in Svims to assure the students and parents not to be concerned as TTD took measures in Veda patasala for safety of students and teachers.

However, the surfacing of fresh cases in the Patasala triggered panic among the parents and also students who hurriedly leaving the patasala on Monday.

TTD management on it's part instructed the Patasala authorities to allow any students desire to return home.

In fact the Patasala was reopened in March first week following the government decision to reopene schools and colleges after the Covid cases substantially reduced.

The students allowed to rejoin to resume studies only after producing negative report of Covid test conducted back home.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minster and medical and health minister Alla Nani today spoke with District Medical and Health Officer to coordinate with SVIMS and SVRR hospital for extending better treatment to the Veda patasala students.

Meanwhile. the Carona cases surging in Chittoor district since a week, claiming six lives.