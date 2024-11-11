‘Gaja Praja’ app to tackle crop damage; boost conservation efforts

Tirupati: In a significant step toward reducing crop losses and alleviating the human-elephant conflict, the State Forest Department will soon launch the ‘Gaja Praja’ mobile app.

This initiative aims to simplify the compensation process for farmers affected by elephant raids and provides real-time updates on elephant movements, empowering communities and protecting livelihoods.

Andhra Pradesh is home to around 120–140 elephant herds and young male elephants frequently cross over from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, venturing into Chittoor district forests in search of resources. These migrations often lead to significant crop damage and tragically, even occasional loss of human life. The app addresses this crisis by offering a streamlined, technology-driven solution for farmers in these vulnerable regions.

Wildlife biologist Rakesh Kalva, the brain behind the Gaja – Praja web platform says, “This app was born out of the urgent need to assist communities living close to wildlife habitats. Farmers have struggled with the slow and bureaucratic compensation process for years and this app simplifies it.”

Currently in its trial phase, Gaja Praja enables compensation claims to be processed within a week, a vast improvement over the previous system that could take months. Through the app, farmers can report crop damage by uploading photos and details directly from their phones.

These claims go through a multi-tier approval system involving the forest, revenue and agricultural departments. Once verified, the compensation amount is credited directly to the farmers’ bank accounts, eliminating excessive delays.

Beyond compensation, Gaja Praja provides an early warning system for farmers. According to Rakesh, each forest beat office updates elephant movement data by 5 pm daily.

If an elephant herd is spotted near a farming area, farmers in that vicinity receive alerts by 6 pm, allowing them to take preventive measures to protect their crops and families. “The main objective is to prevent damage first,” he said.

In addition to its support for farmers, the app also aids conservation efforts by monitoring elephant movement patterns and sharing camera trap images. This data offers valuable insights into elephant behaviour, aiding wildlife conservationists in creating informed strategies that support peaceful coexistence between elephants and local communities.

Currently awaiting final approval from the Secretariat servers, the app is expected to begin field trials within the month and is projected to be available on the Play Store by early next year.

The Forest Department plans to initiate the app’s rollout in Chittoor district, with the goal of 500 farmer registrations by January 2025 and potential expansion to Tirupati and other districts later.