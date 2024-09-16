Ganesh Navaratri fete concludes in Dharmagiri

  • Menu
Tirumala: The nine-day Ganesh Navaratri festivities concluded with Maha Purnahuti on Sunday at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham. Sri Vinayaka was worshipped with different alankarams on a different vahanam on all the nine days.

Vedic students prepared Ganesha idol and rendered prayers under the guidance of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani. The faculty supervised the arrangements and conduct of various rituals performed by the students.

Dhwajavarohanam is observed on Sunday evening. After performing special Panchamrita Abhishekam to Ganapathi idol, it will be immersed on Monday between 9 am and 11 am.

