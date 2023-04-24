Gear up party cadre for general elections: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy asked the party cadres to gear up for the upcoming general elections.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already declared YSRCP candidate N Bharath would be fielded against N Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam constituency and each YSRCP functionary in Kuppam should work as per the expectations of the CM in this regard.

Zilla Parishad Chairman G Srinivasulu met Energy Minister Ramachandra Reddy at the latter's residence on Sunday and explained the progress of various developmental schemes in the district. He submitted a report to the minister for sanctioning a special grant of Rs 160 crore for mitigating the drinking water woes in the district. The minister gave consent for the same.

The minister reiterated that local bodies would play a crucial role in the general elections slated in 2024. He hoped the YSRCP would win in the forthcoming elections with thumping majority.