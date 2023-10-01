Gear up to win all Assembly seats in Tirupati dist: Vijayasai

Tirupati: YSRCP regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP P Vijayasai Reddy and Tirupati district president N Ramkumar Reddy urged the party activists to gear up to win all the seven Assembly seats in Tirupati district.



Addressing the party activists on the last day of the two-day district meet here on Saturday, Vijayasai Reddy said this time the party will win more seats than in 2019 elections.

On the TDP programme to make sounds, he said the Supreme Court itself rejected the bail plea of Chandrababu Naidu but without shame the party organising such programmes.

Reddy said Chandrababu was caught red handed in the skill development scam. But Naidu and its leaders trying to play drama trying to cover up his corruption, he said the party instead of making sounds in the state should do so before Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM office and ED office.

Those supporting corruption of Naidu including BJP state president D Purandareswari, CPI national secretary K Narayana, state secretary K Ramakrishna, Jayaprakash Narayan why not they can make such sounds in Delhi. He said that it is not new for Naidu indulging in corruption citing the IT department notice to Naidu a few months back.

The meeting discussed constituency wise party activities and took the views of leaders on fielding candidates for 2024 elections. MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and others were present.