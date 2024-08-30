Gidugu’s contribution to Telugu remembered

Tirupati: Telugu Language Day has been celebrated here on Thursday commemorating the birth anniversary of noted Telugu linguist and social visionary Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy.

District Collector S Venkateswar along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and DRO Penchala Kishore paid floral tributes to Gidugu portrait at the Collectorate and recalled his services towards Telugu language.

The Collector said everyone should respect their mother tongue and it is everyone’s duty to preserve Telugu language, which has thousands of years of history. Gidugu had propagated the sweetness of mother tongue and ensure that the language is preserved for future generation, he added.

SV University in-charge Vice-Chancellor Apparao and others paid floral tributes to the portrait of Gidugu and recalled his contributions for propagating the importance of Telugu language. Acharya BV Muralidhar, Dr Vivek, Dr Kalyan were present.

Rayalaseema Rangasthali convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy and members paid floral tributes to the portrait of

Gidugu Ramamurthy and recalled his contributions to Telugu language.