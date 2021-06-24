Government appoints Specified Authority for TTD

Tirupati: Putting at rest the speculations on the constitution of a new trust board for TTD, the government on Wednesday appointed a Specified Authority.

The order GO Ms No 146 issued on Wednesday said the 'Specified Authority' shall exercise all the powers and also perform all the functions of the Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati

Devasthanams (TTD) until further orders.

TTD executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as the Specified Authority chairman while additional executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, as its convener.

It may be noted here that the two year term of the chairman (Y V Subba Reddy) and members of trust board of TTD ended on Monday following which the government appointed the 'Specified Authority' for the administration of TTD.