Govt committed towards farmers’ welfare: Roja

Vadamalapet(Tirupati District): Minister for Tourism and Culture R K Roja said that the State government always strives for the welfare of the farmers. She took part in the disbursement of Rs 73.95 cr financial assistance to farmer beneficiaries under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme.

The amounts were credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer.

While the main programme was held at Puttaparthi in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took part, the district level programme has been organised at Vadamalapet of Nagari constituency in Tirupati district on Tuesday which was attended by Minister Roja, Tirupati District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and others participated.

Addressing the farmers, Roja said that the people will be happy only when farmers are happy. Everyone is getting the food grains with the hard work of farming community. The Chief Minister has been fulfilling all promises made to the farmers during his Padayatra and implemented several welfare schemes for their benefit.

She felt that various sections of people are happy with the YSRCP government. No country has taken up so many schemes which the Chief Minister was implementing.

She recalled that the Chief Minister has been extending a financial assistance of Rs 13,500 for farmers under Rythu Bharosa besides zero interest crop loans, free crop insurance, quality power for nine hours to farmers, e-crop booking besides several others. The Minister pointed out that only the AP State government has been extending the benefit under Rythu Bharosa for tenant farmers.

In Tirupati district itself between 2019 and 2022, 1,76,345 farmer families were benefitted to the tune of Rs 927 crore through the direct benefit transfer.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said the objective of Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme was to provide each farmer investment assistance of Rs 13,500. The assistance under this scheme was being extended in three tranches in May, October and January every year during different stages of farming.

The State government’s initiatives made agriculture a festival, he said. The district has six Agri labs in six constituencies which are working in the service of farmers. Later, the Minister and the Collector released the mega cheque and handed it over to the beneficiaries.

Puttur municipal chairman Hari, MPP Vijaya Lakshmi, PACS chairman Sudheer Reddy, sarpanch Munemma, district agriculture officer Prasad, horticulture officer Dasaratharami Reddy, district APMIP officer Sathish and others were present.