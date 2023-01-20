Green channel created for transporting heart in Tirupati

Tirupati: Tirupati police created a green channel from Airport to TTD's Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre to transport a heart from Visakhapatnam. The heart of brain dead patient Sanyasamma was transported in a special Indigo aircraft from KIMS Icon hospitals in Visakhapatnam to Tirupati airport.



Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy directed the police to provide tight security from airport to Children's heart centre and by creating green channel corridor, they ensured no traffic hurdles enroute. Immediately after the heart reaches the hospital, doctors started surgery to transplant it on 15 year patient Visveswaraiah. He is the son of Narasaiah and Radamma from Chitvel in Annamayya district.

Sri Padmavati Children's heart centre which took up the rare heart transplantation suregery has so far performed about 1000 heart surgeries to children and given rebirth to them. Earlier, in Visakhapatnam also police created green channel from Kims hospital to airport.