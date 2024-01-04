  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Guntakal: Vote for TDP for development, says Jeevananda Reddy

Guntakal: Vote for TDP for development, says Jeevananda Reddy
x

TDP senior leader Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy speaking to the reporters in Guntakal on Wednesday

Highlights

TDP senior leader from Guntakal constituency and PJR Trust founder Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy flayed CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for arresting Anganwadi workers, who have been staging a protest demanding to solve their problems.

Guntakal (Anantapur) : TDP senior leader from Guntakal constituency and PJR Trust founder Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy flayed CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for arresting Anganwadi workers, who have been staging a protest demanding to solve their problems.

Speaking to the reporters here on Wednesday, Jeevananda Reddy criticised that Jagan had failed to fulfil the promises given to Anganwadis during his padayatra. These arrests cannot stop their protest, he added.

He wondered whether they are living in Dr BR Ambedkar’s constitution or that written by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jeevananda Reddy criticised that the government was trying to silence the protestors by making illegal arrests. If people want the State to develop and women should be safe, then he urged people to vote for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X