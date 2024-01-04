Guntakal: Vote for TDP for development, says Jeevananda Reddy

Guntakal (Anantapur) : TDP senior leader from Guntakal constituency and PJR Trust founder Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy flayed CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for arresting Anganwadi workers, who have been staging a protest demanding to solve their problems.

Speaking to the reporters here on Wednesday, Jeevananda Reddy criticised that Jagan had failed to fulfil the promises given to Anganwadis during his padayatra. These arrests cannot stop their protest, he added.

He wondered whether they are living in Dr BR Ambedkar’s constitution or that written by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jeevananda Reddy criticised that the government was trying to silence the protestors by making illegal arrests. If people want the State to develop and women should be safe, then he urged people to vote for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.