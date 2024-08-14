‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally displays patriotic fervour

Tirupati: In a spirited display of patriotism, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Narapu Reddy Mourya and Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu led a rally on Tuesday, as part of the nationwide ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The rally organised jointly by the Tourism Department and the Municipal Corporation commenced from the Mahati Auditorium and concluded at the SV University Stadium, drawing a large crowd of participants.

The event was a significant part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, a campaign initiated to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Speaking at the rally, Municipal Commissioner Mourya highlighted the transformative impact of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. She noted that, historically, the national flag was only hoisted on government buildings, but now, as per the Prime Minister's call, the flag is being displayed on every house across the nation. "This programme aims to foster awareness, patriotism and unity among the citizens through rallies, competitions, and marathons," said Mourya.

SP Subbarayudu, addressing the gathering, emphasised the unique potential of India's youth, stating, "Our country is blessed with a youthful population that is unparalleled in the world. Every young person should cultivate a deep sense of patriotism, set ambitious goals and strive to achieve them.”

The rally saw enthusiastic articipation from a wide range of individuals, including Regional Director of the Tourism Department Ramana Prasad, District Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy, SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, SPMVV VC Prof V Uma, SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajani, NCC cadets and various other officials and students.