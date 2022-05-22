Heavy Rush In Tirumala: Pilgrims have to wait more than 20 hours for darshan

Tirupati: The pilgrim rush swelled on Saturday resulting in the two massive queue complexes were full to the brim, leading to the queue line extending up to Rambhaghicha guest house area, 5 km away from the queue complex. With pilgrim influx continuing, the TTD authorities through the public address system repeatedly informed to the pilgrims to take note of the waiting time and seeking them to join in the queue later (on Sunday).

It may be recalled that the TTD dispensed with the issuing of 'Time slotted sarva darshan' (SSD) and allowing pilgrims directly into the queue complex where the devotees will wait till their turn for darshan, after a stampede at a token issuing counter in Tirupati, down the hills, last month. After the TTD started allowing the pilgrims in the queue complex for darshan, it was on Saturday that two massive queue complexes overflowed leading to the queue line reaching Rambaghicha. In other words, the pilgrims with their families of women and children have to walk through the long queue covering Shopping complex, Lepakshi, Sankumitta, Gokulam guest house, SV Guest house area, Narayanagiri gardens before entering the queue complex II where they have to wait for darshan which now is taking 20-24 hours, according to sources.

However, the TTD on its part quickly made required arrangements for providing drinking water and food, round-the-clock basis to the pilgrim standing in the line outside the queue complex, to the relief of the devotees. Unaware of the waiting time reaching nearly a day, pilgrims pouring in due to weekend holidays adding more to the rush, leaving the pilgrim facing inconvenience. As all the available accommodation including TTD and private like Mutts are full, the pilgrims forced to take shelter in the dormitories i.e Pilgrim Amenities Complexes which are also full, leading to the pilgrims staying in whatever space available in CRO office, in the open spaces and on pavements.

With the summer holidays coming to end by May, the rush is expected to continue more so during the weekends posing a major challenge to the TTD management which is struggling hard to cope with the rush.

In Tirupati, down the hills, the impact of pilgrim influx was felt

with the private accommodations, transport and hotels doing good business while RTC bus stand and railway station witnessed a huge crowd since last evening and would continue till Monday.