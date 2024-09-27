High Tension at Tirupati Airport Ahead of Former CM Jagan's Visit

Tensions escalated at Tirupati Airport as former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy prepares to visit the sacred town of Tirumala. Leaders of the ruling coalition have voiced their anger and are organizing protests against Jagan's visit, leading to a charged atmosphere in the area.

As part of their plan to prevent Jagan from entering Tirumala, alliance leaders have already gathered at Alipiri, reinforcing their determination to block his arrival.

In response to the escalating situation, a significant deployment of security forces has been arranged at Renigunta Airport to ensure order and safety.

Authorities are considering measures to send Jagan back if necessary, prioritising the maintenance of law and order amid the unrest. In light of these developments, Section 30 of the Act has been enforced in the Tirupati Tirumala region, restricting gatherings and protests to help manage the situation effectively.